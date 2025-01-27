Ricki Lake is opening up about losing her home in the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles and thanking those who have shown their support since the tragedy.
In an Instagram video on Saturday, the former talk show host expressed gratitude to the people and companies who she said have "shown up" to offer help after her Malibu home was destroyed earlier this month.
"It's been so crazy these last couple weeks for everyone, especially people in LA area… this experience you guys… it has brought me to my knees," she said in the video before sharing that she had been staying at her friend's house in Ohio since her house was burned down on Jan. 7.
"It's so weird to be like, in a place of need. I'm such an independent person. I've been taking care of my own since I'm 18 years old, you know? And I don't come from money, I don't come from any handout or nepotism, and I just like, built this, like, life for myself and my husband and my kids and my you know, and it's just so weird to have it be gone in one event," she explained. "I wanted to come on and thank some of the people and companies that have really, like, just shown up and offered, there's so many companies that are still offering to help us, but we don't have a place that we're landing yet, so we can only do so much."
Lake also shared thart she was shocked and in disbelief about losing her home to the fire despite taking every precaution to protect the property.
However, Lake said she will be okay since she is one of the lucky ones to have insurance.
"It doesn't replace what was lost. But we are going to create a new magical spot," she said, sharing that it took over seven years for her to build her previous home.
She also candidly admitted to using humor and TikTok as a way to cope with the emotional weight of the situation, particularly during difficult nights.
"Keep us in your thoughts, please. And all of us who are going through this nightmare of having to rebuild our lives," she concluded the post. "Thank you all. I hope you have a safe and enjoyable weekend, and I will definitely, definitely be in touch sending you guys so much love."
Lake is one of several celebrities who lost their homes in the LA fires, alongside Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Tyra Banks, Milo Ventimiglia, and others.
As of Sunday, the fire that swept through Los Angeles County has destroyed thousands of homes and claimed at least 28 lives since it ignited on Jan. 7.