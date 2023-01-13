Rihanna has heard the chatter about it being nearly seven years since she released an album, and she wants y'all to hush.

That's the gist of a teaser that dropped Friday morning promoting the nine-time Grammy winner and fashion mogul's reemergence on the music scene, on arguably the most visible stage there is: the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 30-second spot opens on a black set, split with a single catwalk made of light down the middle. Overlapping voices tout that it's been a while since we've gotten an album from the billionaire Barbadian superstar.

"RiRi where have you been?" a voice shouts, while another laments having been "impatiently waiting" for the singer's big return. As this happens, Rihanna strides toward the camera, fluffing a colorful shaggy coat over an all-black outfit and high heels, complemented with large hoop earrings and a matching necklace decorated with oversized crosses. Her hair is done up in tendril-like braids, and her eyes are framed by shimmery blue eye shadow.

As the voices reach a cacophonous crescendo, the catwalk turns into a spotlight, revealing her completely. Rihanna then slowly raises her finger to her lips to say "shh," as we hear a short snippet of her song "Needed Me," off 2016's "Anti."

The screen then goes black, with a text reading "Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show" and the logo of its first-time sponsor, Apple Music, appearing on the screen.