Rihanna lifted fans up with her look at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday night.

The singer made an appearance at this year's event after being nominated along with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler for best original song for "Lift Me Up" from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.

Christopher Polk/nbc/NBC via Getty Images Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

While she skipped out on the red carpet, Rihanna still made a fashion statement inside the venue at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a stunning custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry. The star's ensemble included a silk velvet stole and a black velvet bustier dress.

Rihanna's look was complete with dazzling Cartier jewels, a Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

While her showstopping ensemble was a moment all in itself, her glam team truly went to work on the singer's makeup and hair as well.

Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Priscilla Ono created a gorgeous look for Rihanna that included an array of rose gold tones on her face and body.

"We wanted to create a clean, refreshed beauty look using all rose gold hues as a soft juxtaposition to the dramatic structure of her gown," Ono said in a statement. "We kept the eye minimal and mixed different rose gold tones on her lips, cheeks and body for an all-over sheen."

Some of the key products used include Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation in 330, Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule and Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fu$$y.

Rihanna's unique hair look was created by her go-to hairstylist Yusef Williams, who told Vogue that Rihanna described her hair as "Princess-Leia-meets-Hollywood-meets-Wakanda."

Christopher Polk/nbc/NBC via Getty Images A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky also showed up to the Globes Tuesday night in high fashion, wearing a stylish black suit by Bottega Veneta and straight back cornrows.