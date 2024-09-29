Riley Keough is looking out for her family's legacy.
In an interview with People published on Sunday, the "Daisy Jones & the Six" star opened up about her plan as the owner of her late grandfather music legend Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.
"My hope is to continue what my grandmother [Priscilla Presley] did, and then my mother did, which is simply to preserve our family home," she said.
Following her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death, Keough was named as the sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's estate which includes Graceland. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died Jan. 12 at the age of 54.
Keough also manages the sub-trusts of her 15-year-old twin sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood. Lisa Marie Presley shares the twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
Earlier this year, Random House announced in January that it collaborated with Keough on her late mother's memoir, which will hit bookshelves in October 2024.
"Lisa Marie Presley tells her whole story for the first time in this raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir faithfully completed by her daughter, Riley Keough," the publisher described the memoir titled "From Here to the Great Unknown."
In the excerpt published by People, Keough shared that she listened to tapes of memories recorded by Lisa Marie Presley to help complete the memoir.
"Because my mother was Elvis Presley's daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected," Keough explained. "What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was. To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving — everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."
In addition to Keough, Lisa Marie Presley also shared son Benjamin Keough with her ex-husband, Danny Keough. Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.
"From Here to the Great Unknown" is out Oct. 8 and available for pre-order now.