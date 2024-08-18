Robert De Niro's daughter shares sweet posts celebrating his 81st birthday: 'My Favorite Fella'
Robert De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro took to Instagram to wish the iconic actor a happy 81st birthday.
Drena De Niro, one of Robert De Niro's seven children, posted a collection of photos and a video of her father diving into a body of water. The video shows De Niro landing with a splash before resurfacing.
"Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my ♥️♥️♥️ #BobbyD forever ✨👑✨," she wrote Saturday in the caption of the photo.
In the post, Drena De Niro also included photos of Robert with other family members including Drena De Niro's late son Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez.
Drena De Niro also posted photos to her Instagram story to celebrate the "Goodfellas" actor on his 81st birthday.
"Happy Birthday to the king of the jungle," she wrote alongside a dated photo of her in a white dress perched up in her father's arms.
Another photograph on Drena De Niro's Instagram story shows her and her father arm-in-arm in formal attire. "Happy Birthday to my favorite Fella," the text on the photo read.
The "Taxi Driver" actor is a father of seven. He shares daughter Drena, who was adopted by Robert De Niro while he was married to his now ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, and son Raphael with his first wife, Abbott.
In 1995, Robert De Niro welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. His children with ex-wife Grace Hightower include son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace. Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April 2023.