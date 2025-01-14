Robert De Niro flexes his acting chops in the upcoming film "The Alto Knights."
The official trailer for the Barry Levinson-directed film, which arrived Tuesday, shows the Academy Award winner in a dual role, in which he portrays two of New York's most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese.
Watch the trailer here.
The trailer opens with De Niro as Genovese, walking into a dim restaurant to meet Costello (also De Niro). The two characters then discuss the "dangerous roads" that lie ahead, which subsequently appear in a series of clips, some violent.
According to a synopsis for the film, "The Alto Knights" follows Costello and Genovese "as they vie for the city's streets."
"Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever," the synopsis continues.
Along with De Niro, the cast includes Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo and Joe Bacino.
Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto and Robert Uricola also star in the film.
"The Alto Knights" will arrive in theaters nationwide on March 21 and internationally beginning on March 19.