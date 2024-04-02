Robert Irwin wowed his followers with a new -- but yet familiar -- haircut.

"My hair was getting a bit long so I decided to stop in at my local hairdresser, get a fresh cut and try something a little different.," the 20-year-old conservationist and television personality said in an Instagram video shared on April Fools' Day.

Irwin said that between working on new projects and traveling, he'd let his hair "grow out longer than it usually is" and so he thought he'd "take this as a perfect opportunity to bring back an old favorite."

"You'll see what I mean," he teased.

Irwin's hairdresser then got to work, with him doing a little "light reading" as he holds up a copy of The Australian Women's Weekly with him on the cover.

"They'll let just anyone on the cover of magazines these days," he joked.

After the hairdresser finished, Irwin spun around to reveal a blond bowl cut. He held up a photo of himself as a child rocking the same hairdo to show a then-and-now of his famous hairstyle.

Robert Irwin in a still from a video he shared to Instagram on April 1, 2024. robertirwinphotography/Instagram

"You guys have been saying for a long time that you wanted the bowl cut back, and I can officially say that the classic Robert Irwin haircut has returned -- and it's here to stay," he said.

The video then cuts to Irwin back in the hairdresser's chair as he takes off the wig and declares it was all for fun.

Watch the full video here: