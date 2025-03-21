Rosie O'Donnell is celebrating her 63rd birthday.
The actress and comedian took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate the milestone and shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers.
"I am 63 today, happy birthday to me," she wrote in the caption, in poem format. "I have a full schedule today, from now til midnight."
"Friends have flown in, the cake is made," she continued, mentioning that she had her outfit chosen for her appearance later on the "The Late Late Show" with Patrick Kielty on RTÉ One.
O'Donnell added that she had "been watching Patrick Kielty since being booked [W]ednesday," calling Kielty a "charming man - smart and funny i am thrilled to have been invited."
The actress, who hosted her own talk show, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," in the '90s and early 2000s, then reflected on her love for talk shows more broadly, saying she "grew up watching and loving" hosts like Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas, Dinah Shore and more.
O'Donnell went on to discuss topics currently weighing on her mind, touching on President Donald Trump's administration and what is happening in the U.S., where she no longer lives as of January, she announced earlier this month.
The former talk show host took to TikTok as well in a separate post and spoke about her decision to leave the U.S.
"It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do, and it looks like sadly we were correct," she said, describing recent events as "overwhelmingly depressing."
Since her move, O'Donnell said she feels healthier and is "sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country."
"I'm very happy with the decision that we made," she said.
She ended her video by saying, "Everyone is friendly here in Ireland, very kind, and they know a little bit about living life, I can tell you that much. Really, kindness counts, people. Kindness counts."
On March 11, O'Donnell shared a TikTok video announcing her move to the Emerald Isle.
"Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," O'Donnell said at the time, referring to her youngest child, Dakota, also known as Clay, whom she shared with her late ex-wife Michelle Rounds.
"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally, as well. The personal is political, as we all know," she continued.
O'Donnell said at the time that she was in the process of getting her Irish citizenship, for which she can apply because her grandparents are Irish.
She added that she doesn't plan on moving back until political and societal conditions change.
O'Donnell is also mom to Parker O'Donnell, 29, Chelsea O'Donnell, 27, Blake O'Donnell, 25, and Vivienne O'Donnell, 22, whom she shares with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter.