A new Hulu docuseries is taking a deeper dive into the case of Ruby Franke, the former YouTube vlogger and mom of six who was arrested for child abuse in August 2023 and sentenced in February 2024 after pleading guilty to aggravated child abuse of two of her children.
"Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke," which premiered Feb. 27, features unreleased footage from the Franke family's YouTube channel "8 Passengers" as well as interviews with Franke's estranged husband Kevin Franke and two of their eldest children – son Chad and daughter Shari.
Continue reading for everything you need to know about the new Hulu docuseries "Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke."
What is 'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke'?
"Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" is a three-part docuseries directed by Olly Lambert and produced by Passion Pictures.
According to a Hulu press release, the documentary is described as "part family tragedy, part coming-of-age narrative, [and] part tale of our times about the perils of life lived online."
The docuseries explores how Ruby Franke went from being a popular "mom-fluencer" online to a convicted felon and how she met and started working with her now former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, a therapist, life coach and the founder of Connexions Classroom.
Both Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse in December 2023 and were both sentenced in February 2024 to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in jail.
How to watch 'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke'
"Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" is available to stream on Hulu and available via Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers.
What Franke's family members have said ahead of 'Devil in the Family' release
Kevin Franke, who filed for divorce from Ruby Franke in November 2023, along with his eldest son Chad and eldest daughter Shari are speaking out and sharing their stories in "Devil in the Family."
"I think what you'll see is something very, very different than what you thought you knew," Kevin Franke told ABC News ahead of the docuseries' release. "I want people to know that there is real danger when you place yourself or your family, your children out onto public social media. There are real consequences associated with that."
"And I want people to know to be just careful with who they choose to follow, with who they choose to put on a pedestal and to put their faith in, to put their trust in, because if you put your trust in the wrong person, it can have massive consequences in your life," he added.
