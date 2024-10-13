Ryan Reynolds wishes Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday: 'Hope we get to do this til we're 90'
Ryan Reynolds wished his friend Hugh Jackman a happy 56th birthday in a sweet way on social media.
Jackman's friend and "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-star Reynolds took to Instagram on Saturday to share a wide-spanning collection of photos and pen a note to Jackman.
"I hope we get to do this til we're 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman," Reynolds wrote. "A lot of years. A lot of adventures."
Reynolds overlaid the slideshow of photos with "A Million Dreams," a song Jackman sang along with Ziv Zaifman and Michelle Williams in his hit musical movie "The Greatest Showman."
Reynolds also posted a tribute to Jackman on his Instagram story, sharing a smiling photo of his friend. He quoted Indiana Jones in the post, writing "'It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage,'" along with another birthday greeting: "Happy Birthday to the one and only, Greatest Showman."
The post included pictures of Jackman and Reynolds smiling together and photos of the pair in their "Deadpool & Wolverine" outfits in the film.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy also paid tribute to Jackman on social media, writing, "Happy Birthday, Old Man (Logan) \|/ Greatest showman, but even greater friend," referencing Jackman's past characters.
Jackman posted his own message on Instagram on Sunday, thanking friends and followers for the birthday wishes. "Thank you all for the incredible birthday love! I am grateful. #thisis56," Jackman wrote.
The pair teamed up this week to announce Jackman's new show, "From New York, With Love," where he will play 12 performances at Radio City Music Hall. In the announcement video, the pair share an exchange where Jackman tells Reynolds about the upcoming show.
"Hey Ryan, you wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?" Jackman asked. Reynolds replied, "You're gonna be like singing and dancing and joking live? Am I gonna be in it?"
Jackman shakes his head "no" to the camera, but says, "Absolutely!"