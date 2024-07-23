Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet message for his family at the "Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere in New York City on Monday night -- and revealed the name of his fourth child.
While standing onstage with his fellow cast members and director Shawn Levy at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the actor delivered a heartfelt speech in which he shouted out wife Blake Lively and their four children by name.
"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing -- spoiler alert!" he shared from the stage.
"I want to thank my kids -- James, Inez, Betty, Olin -- who are here," he continued. "I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing -- that is, the contents of this movie -- that happens in your wondrous life."
The adorable speech came after Reynolds and Lively celebrated a date night on the red carpet for the premiere, with the "Gossip Girl" actress wearing a Deadpool-inspired dress.
Lively's bestie, Gigi Hadid, also showed up on theme in a dress inspired by Hugh Jackman's character Wolverine.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26.