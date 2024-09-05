Sade's back.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the Grammy Award-winning artist will release her new single, "Young Lion," her first song in years.
The song is a tribute to her transgender son, Izaak, and is set to appear on a benefit album titled "Transa."
The album, which will arrive on Nov. 22, features over 100 contributing artists, exclusive songs, and covers from artists Sam Smith and André 3000.
There are eight chapters in honor of the eight-stripe rainbow Pride flag and 46 songs. The lead single is a cover of "I Would Die 4 U" sung by Prince collaborators Wendy & Lisa alongside Lauren Auder.
The album's goal is to raise awareness and support for trans and nonbinary artists, according to one of the song creators.
"We started talking about all the gifts that trans artists have been giving to the world, and wanted to create a Red Hot project that centered and celebrated those gifts," says Dust Reid, one of the masterminds behind Transa.
"We hoped to create a narrative that positions trans and non-binary people as leaders in our society insofar as the deep inner work they do to affirm who they are in our current climate. We felt this is something everybody should do. Whether you identify as trans or non-binary or otherwise, if you took the time to explore your gender, get in touch with the feeling side of yourself, maybe we would have a future oriented around values of community, collaboration, care, and healing," Reid continued.
Sade's contribution marks her first song since releasing "Flower of the Universe" for the A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack and "The Big Unknown" for the movie "Widows" in 2018. She previously covered "Still in Love With You" for her band's "The Ultimate Collection" album.