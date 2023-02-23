Is Sam Smith going to be making an appearance on "And Just Like That..."?

On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo of themselves on Instagram emerging from a trailer, with the caption "Up to something unholy on set" -- a reference to their Grammy-winning No. 1 hit "Unholy" with Kim Petras.

The photo was cross-posted on the official Instagram site for the HBO Max series, which is a sequel to "Sex and the City."

It's not clear what Smith will be doing on the show -- acting, singing or something else.

The second season of "And just like that...", which will premiere at some point this year, will include returning "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, plus guest star Tony Danza and John Corbett, who will be reprising his role as Aidan from the original series.