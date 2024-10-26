Sarah Hyland is opening up about healing after surviving domestic violence.
On Thursday, the "Modern Family" actress was honored with the courage award at the Variety Power of Women gala in Los Angeles, where she reflected on a previous relationship where she claimed there was abuse, saying it was "the worst years of my life."
She also spoke about how her "Modern Family" TV mom Julie Bowen and her dog Barkley got her through it and how support should be given to survivors like herself.
"October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and while it is not the easiest topic ot talk about, it is of the utmost important that we do," she began. "I have been open about my experiences as a survivor and I want to support others in the way that Julie [Bowen] and all of my close ones have done for me."
Hyland then reflected on what courage means to her and said, "It takes courage to wake up every morning and face the world knowing that people may have no idea what you are going through."
"It is all too easy to feel isolated and misunderstood no matter how strong you are," she added.
Ahead of the Power of Women gala, Hyland told Variety how the experience from that relationship still affects her.
"It's almost like you don't wanna talk about it anymore," she said in an interview. "You want it to be done, and that's that. I completely understand the dissociation pattern of it. I am very much guilty about it myself… until something happens where I'm triggered, and I didn't realize that part of myself had been healed."
"I don't know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that," she added. "It's something that kind of scars her soul a little bit. It's more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it."
During the gala, Hyland said what helped her through the difficult time was her dog Barkley, who she said was "the only being that I could trust with my true feelings and felt the safest with."
"He got me through the worst years of my life, and I know I wouldn't have been able to make it out without him," she said.
Hyland said the award was meaningful for her because it was presented by Purina, which aims to help domestic violence shelters provide services for survivors with pets through their Purina Purple Leash Program.
"I know the bond between a survivor and their pet is crucial, especially during the darkest days," she said.
The actress also had the audience write notes of encouragement for domestic abuse survivors.
"You cannot underestimate the power of letting them know that they are not alone," she said.
Hyland ended her speech by saying, "As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, please don't forget what you have learned. Survivors deserve more."
If you need help or need help supporting someone else, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788 or chat online at TheHotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7.