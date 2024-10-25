Julie Bowen can't say much about "Happy Gilmore 2" but she's sharing what to expect from her character, Virginia Venit.
The actress, who will be reprising her role in the highly anticipated sequel, told ET on Thursday at the Power of Women event in Los Angeles that she'll be "de-aged."
"We do a 25-year span," Bowen said. "I get de-aged, which I'm very excited about."
"I've never been de-aged," she said.
When asked about what fans could expect to see in the sequel, Bowen said, "There's so little I can say."
"The cast list is coded," she continued. "It'll say 'busboy,' and then you get there and you go, 'You're not a busboy, you're like a giant huge star' -- that I can't say."
"It's like that every single day," Bowen added.
While filming "Happy Gilmore 2," Bowen says Adam Sandler isn't up to the same antics as he was while filming the first "Happy Gilmore" film and called him "a girl dad in the sweetest, kindest way."
"He's still funny as hell," she said and jokingly said, "He finally grew into those big shorts. They suit him now. He's like a dad in his big ol' dad shorts. I love it."
Earlier this year, it was announced that "Happy Gilmore" was getting a brand new follow-up movie and that Sandler would reprise his role.
The 1996 film has evolved into a cult classic over the years and tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf.
Other stars in the film also included Bob Barker, Christopher McDonald and Carl Weathers.
In addition to Bowen and Sandler returning, others who are joining the cast include Bad Bunny and Travis Kelce, who will make a cameo.