Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new sexual abuse lawsuit that names him, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and an unnamed third defendant.

The complaint, which was filed against the hip-hop producer on Dec. 6, was brought by a Canadian woman, identified only as Jane Doe, who says she was sex trafficked and gang raped in 2003 when she was 17 and in the 11th grade.

The lawsuit, obtained by ABC News and bearing a "trigger warning" about the graphic content within, claims Pierre and the third unnamed defendant approached the teen at a lounge in Detroit, Michigan, and Pierre told her he was "best friends" with Diddy and proceeded to call him. It claims they convinced the teen to take a private jet to his studio in New York City where she alleges she was plied with drugs and alcohol, and gang raped by the three defendants.

The suit also contains photographs that allegedly show the teen was in the recording studio with Combs on the night in question. The photos are of a young woman with her face blurred "for the purpose of anonymity," with one showing her in Combs' lap and others showing her throughout what the complaint says is his studio.

"Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships," the lawsuit states, adding that she is seeking "injunctive, declaratory and monetary relief against Defendants."

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The complaints against Combs began Nov. 16 with a lawsuit from his former girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault. The suit was settled a day later.

"A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, told CNN in a statement on Saturday. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Ventura said in a statement at the time of the settlement, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."

Combs added in a separate statement at the time, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Combs took to social media to share a statement denouncing the latest allegations against him, writing in a post, "Enough is enough."

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."