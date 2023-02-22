It looks like Diddy's 4-month-old daughter Love may already have a daily beauty routine.

The music producer posted an adorable Instagram video on Tuesday of Love wearing an animal print onesie while getting her hair blow-dried.

In the video, Love sits calmly as the air from a compact-sized Dyson hair dryer blows through her strands.

"BABY LOVE," Diddy wrote in the caption of the short video post.

Since posting, the video has received over 163,000 likes and thousands of comments.

This isn't the first time the father of seven has shown love for his baby girl. In December, he announced his daughter's birth to the world in a tweet, writing, "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"