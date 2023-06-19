Tennis legend Serena Williams shared a glimpse of her babymoon and it appears that her 5-year-old daughter Olympia stole the show.
In a series of photos posted to Instagram on Monday, Olympia was front and center striking a hand-on-hip pose.
"When your kid can't stop posing," Williams wrote in part of her caption.
Williams, 41, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, 40, appear to have traveled with their daughter and a group of friends to Italy, sharing the group had been in Bologna in an Instagram post on June 17.
On May 1, Williams announced her second pregnancy publicly at the 2023 Met Gala.
The announcement came after the 23-time Grand Slam champ retired from professional tennis in 2022, citing in a Vogue essay that she was "evolving away from" the sport after a 26-year professional career.
In the essay, first published in August 2022, Williams said she wanted to focus on her family and "other things that are important to me."