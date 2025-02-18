Serena Williams and her daughter Adira River Ohanian had a fun beach day.
On Monday, the tennis legend, 43, shared several sweet photos at a tropical location with her daughter, whom she called her "mini mini."
"My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean," Williams captioned the post. "I could not say no."
In one photo, Adira dips her feet in the ocean as Williams holds her hands. Another image shows Williams carrying Adira.
Adira is Williams' second daughter. She welcomed Adira with husband Alexis Ohanian in August 2023.
The couple revealed that they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.
Since Adira's birth, Williams has kept fans updated about her on social media. In November 2024, Williams shared a sweet video of her and Adira on a tennis court.
Williams and Ohanian are also parents to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born in September 2017.
In an Instagram post last year around Adira's first birthday, Williams said that being a mom of two has made her heart "bigger."
"My love for Olympia has not dimmed," she wrote in the caption of a post. "My heart simply now is doubled the size and I have a greater capacity to love more!"