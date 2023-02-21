The "Sex and the City" cast paid tribute to late co-star Willie Garson on what would have been his 59th birthday.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Mario Cantone were among those who took to Instagram on Monday to remember Garson, who died of pancreatic cancer while shooting the first season of "And Just Like That..." in September 2021, and share birthday messages for their friend.

"Dear Willie, I am thinking of you today on your birthday. I miss you. I miss your sweetness, your snarky sense of humor and your sublime talent. I miss you when we are shooting. I miss you when not," Nixon, who plays Miranda, wrote in a post. "We are so lucky to have known you but just wish so much you were still here."

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands Willie Garson attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in West Hollywood, Calif.

In her post, Davis, who plays Charlotte on the show, said she was celebrating "all that he has left behind. His incredibly kind and whip smart son @nathen_garson and so many friends with wonderful memories."

"We struggle with your absence dear Willie. We miss you and quite frankly there is a painful hole in our hearts," Davis continued. "I never take my health for granted. And I try to remember to connect and appreciate the people in my life in real time. We miss your humor and silliness on the set and I miss our conversations about our kids. Hope you are flying free dear Willie."

Cantone, who played Garson's on-screen husband Anthony, shared a sweet message to "my Big Screen Husband."

"You are missed and loved in so many ways," he wrote. "An incredible partner, father and friend. You are in my heart and mind through all of it."