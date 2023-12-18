Shawn Johnson East is sharing more details about her and husband Andrew East's newest bundle of joy.

The retired Olympic gymnast shared the name and sex of their new baby on social media, revealing that their newborn son is named Barrett "Bear" Madison East.

"We’ve all been waiting for you," she captioned an Instagram post which included a candid, black-and-white photo of their family of five.

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, FILE

The baby boy arrived Dec. 12 via cesarean section and joins his two older siblings, sister Drew Hazel East, 4, and brother Jett James East, 2.

"Our little one arrived to the world happy and healthy and we are soaking up every moment," the couple said in a previous statement announcing Bear's birth. "Drew and Jett are the best big siblings, and our hearts are so full."

The couple first announced they were expecting another baby in July. When announcing his arrival in their FamilyMade newsletter last week, they opened up about waiting to learn his sex until his birth.

"Forever the best decision," they said, calling it "so special" to find out in the moment and "getting to name your baby right there on the spot when they're born."