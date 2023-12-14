Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East's family just got bigger.

The couple announced Thursday that they had welcomed a new member of their family, a sibling for their daughter Drew Hazel East, 4, and son Jett James East, 2.

"Our little one arrived to the world happy and healthy and we are soaking up every moment," they said in a statement. "Drew and Jett are the best big siblings, and our hearts are so full."

The retired Olympic gymnast and former football player first shared the happy news in an interview with FamilyMade, saying they welcomed their newest bundle of joy on Dec. 12 via cesarean section.

"Even though we've done this twice before, there's still so much nervousness and excitement around the days leading up to the birth and then so much magic once you get to hold your sweet baby in your arms for the first time," Shawn Johnson East said. "It really never gets old."

"It's been amazing to see Shawn push through another C-section with a smile on her face and love this baby with everything she has," Andrew East said. "She's incredible. These are the moments life is all about!"

In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, Andrew East and Shawn Johnson attend an event in Los Angeles. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, FILE

The couple haven't yet shared photos of their new family member, or revealed the sex and name of the baby, but they said they will soon, along with the birth vlog, which they've shared for both Drew's and Jett's births.

"We are so excited to share all the details," Shawn Johnson East said. "We are going to soak in the first few days as a family and then we'll be getting that birth vlog up, sharing the name and gender and lots of pics, so make sure to check our social media in the coming days/weeks!"

The couple first announced they were expecting another child in July. They shared the news in an Instagram post at the time.

Andrew East said their new baby's birth date is a special one, because their baby was born close to his late father's birthday.

"My dad was born on December 9 and passed away unexpectedly on December 27 of last year, so December is a really impactful month for us," he said. "Having our baby born so close to my dad's birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us."

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East have always been open about their desire to grow their family. They've also opened up about a miscarriage they had with their first baby, sharing their story in a heartbreaking YouTube video back in 2017.