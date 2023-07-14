Former gymnast Nastia Liukin is cheering on her best friend Shawn Johnson, who recently announced she is pregnant again and expecting baby No. 3.
Liukin, 33, who attended the ESPYS on Wednesday and posed on the red carpet with Johnson, shared photos of the both of them from the event on Instagram. Earlier that day, Johnson had revealed on social media that she was expecting with her husband Andrew East.
"We used to create countdowns together," Liukin wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Two teenagers patiently waiting for the day we got to wrap up another training camp or competition… yes we even had one at the Olympics."
"Our countdowns look a little different these days… and perhaps even more exciting than an olympic countdown," she added. "Here's to our next countdown of another double date night and another baby shower."
Liukin and Johnson competed together in the 2008 Beijing Olympics for Team USA. While the two were also competitive with each other during the Olympics (Liukin won gold for the individual all-around event and Johnson won silver), they have remained close friends over the years.
"We're inseparable," Johnson said last year on the podcast "The Players' Pod with Kelley O'Hara." "We are best friends."
In 2019, prior to the birth of Johnson's daughter Drew Hazel, it was revealed that Liukin was named the baby's godmother.
"Still can't believe you're having a baby... and I get to be @theeastbaby's godmother," Liukin wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Love you."