Shemar Moore is celebrating the most important women in his life: his late mother, his girlfriend and his newborn daughter.

The "S.W.A.T." star took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of him holding his baby girl Frankie and posing with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon at the gravesite of his late mother, Marilyn, who died three years ago on Feb. 8, 2020.

"Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn," he wrote alongside the snap. "Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies... it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!"

"I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark... but this I couldn't do on my own...," he continued, noting how he and Dizon "came back into each other's lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together."

Moore added that he refers to Frankie as "my little miracle" and that he loves and misses his mother every day.

The actor, who previously starred on "The Young and the Restless" and "Criminal Minds," said last month on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," when revealing he and Dizon were expecting, that it had always been his mother's dream for him to become a father.