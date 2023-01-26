New dad Shemar Moore is in baby bliss.

The "S.W.A.T." star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, revealing that the bundle of joy's name is Frankie Moore.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!" he captioned the sweet father-daughter photo. "I'm a Girl Daddy!!!!" HOLY S***!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!"

Moore said his late mother Marilyn, who died in February 2020, is "doing her happy dance" in heaven as she looks down on him and her granddaughter. "I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom," he wrote.

The actor, who previously starred on "The Young and the Restless" and "Criminal Minds," added that Frankie "is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!!"

Frankie is Moore's first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.