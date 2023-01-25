Shemar Moore is celebrating the arrival of his first child with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

The "S.W.A.T." actor confirmed the news of their baby girl's arrival in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

"Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!" he captioned the post, which featured a screenshot from People.

"Dreams come true!!" he added. "The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽"

Moore announced earlier this month that he was going to become a father.

While speaking about his late mother on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Moore shared, "On Feb. 8, I'm gonna make one of her dreams come true -- because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

"I'm so excited," he added. "I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed and God had my back and things lined up. My life is pretty grand but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

He also shared a video on his Instagram account in which he revealed the sex of his first child with Dizon.

In the video, Dizon also expressed her joy over the pregnancy, saying, "I'm just excited for this portion of our life together and it's gonna be amazing."