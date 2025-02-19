Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens are taking fans along on their honeymoon safari.
The couple, who married nearly two years ago, finally jetted off to South Africa to belatedly celebrate their nuptials now that the 2024 Olympics -- where Biles won three gold medals -- are in the rearview and Owens is able to enjoy some time off since the Chicago Bears are in the offseason.
Biles first shared a photo to her Instagram story of her and Owens surrounded by luggage, writing, "off to our honeymoon ... 2 years later."
She then shared a snap of them sharing a sweet kiss on the airplane.
Upon their arrival in South Africa, it didn't take long for Biles and Owens to get ready for their first safari experience, as the gymnast shared a photo of them in their gear. "[R]eady for our first game drive," she wrote.
Biles then shared a photo of her on the safari vehicle, calling herself "just a happy camper."
Throughout their safari, Biles has continued to keep fans up to date on the wildlife she and Owens are witnessing, such as lions, giraffes, rhinos and more.
Biles and Owens tied the knot in a Texas courthouse wedding in April 2023 before hosting a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023.