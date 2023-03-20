Simone Biles is getting all her wedding preparation in.

The Olympic gold medalist shared a video over the weekend with her fiance Jonathan Owens in which they practiced one moment that will take place on their big day -- cutting into their wedding cake together.

"Our wedding is around the corner so we're just practicing for the big cake cutting moment," she captioned a sweet clip of them.

Natalie Cole's "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" plays in the background of the video.

Biles has shared plenty of snaps and videos of the couple's preparation ahead of their big day, though she hasn't yet shared their official wedding date.

In March 2022, Biles shared several photos modeling different wedding dresses and revealed that she'd "said yes to the dress(es)." In May 2022, she announced she and Owens had selected a venue and a date. The celebrated gymnast also went on her bachelorette trip to Belize with many of her friends last month.

In honor of Biles' 26th birthday last week, Owen shared a loving post for his fiancee in which he wrote about how excited he is to marry her.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful fiancée," his caption began. "I can't wait to experience the world [with] you SB. I've grown so much as a person since we've been together, shown me a different side of my self."