Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie talk ‘American Idol’
Eric Mccandless/Disney
When Carrie Underwood thought a singer's face looked familiar at the "American Idol" auditions in Atlanta, it was because he had an uncanny resemblance to his dad, Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell.
Baylee Littrell, 22, made his "American Idol" debut Sunday night, singing an original song for the judges before Luke Bryan suggested his dad come out for a duet.
The pair sang the chorus of Baylee's "Waiting On Myself To Die," before getting positive feedback from all the judges -- and a coveted golden ticket to Hollywood.
Watch Littrell's full audition from the season 23 premiere below.