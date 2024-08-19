Sophia Bush is taking fans back in time with some iconic outfits from "One Tree Hill."
The actress, who played Brooke Davis on the hit early 2000s show, shared a fun video on TikTok on Sunday and showed off some of Brooke's well-known looks.
"We all know B. Davis would have *loved* tik tok trends," Bush wrote in the caption of the video, in which she is doing a TikTok trend set to the song, "Emergency Budots" remix.
The video opens with Bush and text on screen that reads, "clothes over bros," the women's clothing brand that Brooke founded during her senior year of high school on the show.
In the first clip of the video, Bush wears a red lace top from Le Chateau that fans may know from "One Tree Hill" promo photos. The second outfit Bush wears is a red strapless dress from Bari Jay.
She also models an orange terry cloth Juicy Couture top, a navy blue cockttail dress with white chiffon and a jeweled halter by 3.1 Philip Lim, a purple Amanda Uprichard dress and a sequin paisley BCBGMAXAZRIA watercolor dress.
All of the outfits worn in Bush's video were thanks to Audrey Long, 18, the owner of xoxoposhipgirl, a celebrity fashion store selling identical clothing items and some exact items from hit shows like "One Tree Hill," "Gossip Girl," "Pretty Little Liars" and more.
As a longtime Brooke Davis fan, Long told "Good Morning America" in an interview that she gifted the outfits to Bush in March during a convention and was so excited to see the actress model the clothes. Long added that the pieces she found are not ones from set but are an exact match to the clothing items that Brooke wore on the show.
"It's fun," Long said about finding these nostalgic pieces. "Fashion is so cyclical and it's all coming back in style."