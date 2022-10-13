The Spice Girls are only getting started when it comes to celebrating the 25th anniversary of their beloved "Spiceworld" album.

To commemorate the milestone, the British superstars released a digitally remastered and rebooted version of the "Spice Up Your Life" music video.

Brian Rasic/Getty Images, FILE Spice Girls

The alternate take features all five Spice Girls -- Sporty, Scary, Baby, Posh and Ginger Spice -- piloting a blimp over a brightly lit futuristic city. The music video also features closeups of the girls and some new dance moves.

Unlike the old music video, this one predominantly focuses on the Spice Girls as they goof off, dance and celebrate along to the upbeat track.

The group will release "Spiceworld 25﻿," a deluxe anniversary edition of their standout 1997 album, on Nov. 4. It is available to preorder.

Ahead of the release of "Spiceworld 25," the group shared the demo and lyric video for "Step To Me," a track that could previously only be heard on the Japanese edition of "Spiceworld" or in a 1997 soft drink campaign. At the time, fans who wanted to hear the track had to collect 20 pink ring pull tabs to win the "not in shops" CD single.

"The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we'd just had a number 1 album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie," the group said in a statement announcing the new edition. "Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."