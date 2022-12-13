The first look at "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is finally here.

The film, a sequel to 2018's smash hit and Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," will see Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) on another web-slinging adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a team of other Spider-people.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" premieres June 2, 2023.

An official synopsis for the film reads: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Joining the cast in this film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, an alternate version of Spider-Man from the future, and Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, a villain who can travel between dimensions. Other new cast members include Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya.

Returning cast members are Jake Johnson, reprising his role as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, and Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles' parents.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

A third film in the franchise, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," will debut March 29, 2024.