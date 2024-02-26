Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh talk 'Dune: Part Two'
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sting attended the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in New York City with his daughter Mickey Sumner on Sunday night.
"Dune" fans know that the musician famously played the villain Feyd-Rautha, nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, in director David Lynch's 1984 "Dune."
Actor Austin Butler plays Feyd in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve-directed film, which is the sequel to Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One," released in 2021.
Sting and Sumner walked the carpet and posed for photographers at the star-studded premiere.
Sting was also pictured with Butler at an after-party.
Butler spoke with "Good Morning America" at the premiere about playing Feyd in the upcoming sequel.
"Dune: Part Two" arrives in theaters March 1.