Sting attended the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in New York City with his daughter Mickey Sumner on Sunday night.

"Dune" fans know that the musician famously played the villain Feyd-Rautha, nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, in director David Lynch's 1984 "Dune."

Actor Austin Butler plays Feyd in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve-directed film, which is the sequel to Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One," released in 2021.

Sting and Sumner walked the carpet and posed for photographers at the star-studded premiere.

Mickey Sumner and Sting attend the "Dune: Part Two" premiere at Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sting was also pictured with Butler at an after-party.

Austin Butler and Sting seen at the New York Premiere of Warner Bros. "Dune: Part Two" After Party at American Museum of Natural History Museum on February 25, 2024 in New York City. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Butler spoke with "Good Morning America" at the premiere about playing Feyd in the upcoming sequel.

"Dune: Part Two" arrives in theaters March 1.