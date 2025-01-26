Alicia Keys turned 44 and her husband, Swizz Beatz, cheered her along this weekend.
The DJ and producer took to Instagram on Saturday to praise his 16-time Grammy-winning wife in a sweet birthday post.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN OF NEW YORK @aliciakeys," Swizz Beatz wrote, followed by a collection of birthday cake emojis. "Today all the planets align in your favor because you're out of this world with greatness 🙌🏽."
The post continued, "We love you so much 🤍🤍🤍🤍 Happy AK Day."
Along with the heartfelt caption, Swizz Beatz included a collection of throwback photos of Keys wearing Miss New York pageantry apparel. The post also included Keys celebrating by singing and dancing on a plane with her husband.
Fans also chimed in to celebrate the "Empire State of Mind" singer in the comments of Swizz Beatz's Instagram post, which included a picture of the couple cuddling on the plane.
Keys also celebrated her birthday on Instagram, similarly pointing out the planetary alignment occurring this month.
"Another year of growth and becoming. Another trip around the sun! 🌟 Feeling soooo blessed, grateful, and surrounded by love. Y'all already know I'm about celebrating life!" Keys wrote.
"Thank you universe for my planetary parade!! 1/25/25 is feeling like manifestation on another level!!" Keys wrote in her post, which included a video of Keys singing herself "Happy Birthday" alongside jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea.
Swizz Beatz and Keys married in July 2010 and share two children together. He also has three children from previous relationships.