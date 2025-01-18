Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City on Friday night with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, at Nobu Downtown.
The Grammy-winning artist looked chic for the family night out, rocking a cropped black peacoat and matching mini skirt.
She completed the look with a small black clutch, black over-the-knee boots and her signature red lip.
The outing comes just a day before her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Houston Texans in the playoffs on Saturday.
Since wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour, the singer has been spotted supporting Kelce at several of his games.
Swift's Eras Tour concluded in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8.
The record-breaking tour grossed $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales and brought in 10,168,008 in attendance, according to Taylor Swift Touring.