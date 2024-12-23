Taylor Swift is spreading some holiday cheer!
During the singer's recent visit to the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Swift was seen in a now-viral TikTok video signing an Eras Tour book for a teenage patient named Naya (@msnaya11).
In the clip, the "Cardigan" singer responded with a laugh when Naya complimented her outfit by calling it "tea" — a term Naya later confirmed was a major compliment.
"Yes, everything about it. Your hair," Naya said, to which Swift, clearly touched, replied with a warm smile and giggle, "You made my day with that."
Fast forward to Dec. 22, and Naya shared a TikTok update that's also taking the internet by storm. The follow-up video revealed that Swift had sent her an unforgettable Christmas surprise — the same tartan outfit she wore when they met.
The ensemble, a chic $4,500 Miu Miu set featuring a $2,250 pleated skirt and a $2,250 button-down top, was thoughtfully gift-wrapped and sent directly to Naya.
“She is soo amazing im soo blessed," Naya captioned the video, which showed her unboxing the thoughtful gift.
The package also included a handwritten note from Swift that read, "When you asked where I got it, I kept it a secret because I had a plan :) Picked up a few things I hope you think are tea. Ha… Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor."
Swift also brought joy to several other patients and families during her surprise visit.
The Children's Mercy Hospital thanked Taylor with a heartwarming Instagram video, and an equally sentimental caption: "We can't shake it off – the excitement, smiles and laughter that filled our halls yesterday as @TaylorSwift visited patients in Kansas City. Helping kids feel special, cared for and at their best is what we aim to do, and Taylor, you made that possible. Thank you and happy birthday from all your fans at Children's Mercy!"