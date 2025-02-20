"The Last of Us" season 2 finally has an official premiere date.
It was announced Wednesday that the series -- based on the iconic video games of the same name -- will return Sunday, April 13, airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on Max.
Character posters for Pedro Pascal's Joel, Bella Ramsey's Ellie and newcomer Kaitlyn Dever's Abby were released, all with the same tease: "Every path has a price."
The official logline for the seven-episode arc reads, "Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."
Returning alongside Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.
In addition to Dever, new cast members include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac.
Catherine O'Hara's guest star role was featured in a previous teaser for the new season.
The video game versions of "The Last of Us" were released on the PlayStation in 2013 and 2020.
The first season of the series adaptation, which aired in 2023, earned five Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and acting nods for Pascal and Ramsey, among others.