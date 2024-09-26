A teaser for "The Last of Us" season 2 is here, giving fans of the video game adaptation something to amp up their excitement as they wait for the show's return.
One of its new cast additions, Catherine O'Hara, is featured prominently, seemingly conducting a therapy session with one of the show's main protagonists, Pedro Pascal's Joel.
"Let's try something different. You can't heal something unless you're brave enough to say it out loud," she says in a voiceover. "Say the thing you're afraid to say. Say it out loud, no matter what it is, no matter how bad. "What did you do?"
Music plays a big part in the trailer, particularly the Pearl Jam song "Future Days," which is featured prominently in the video game "The Last of Us Part II."
And while the trailer begins with a respite from the show's zombie outbreak, things pick up considerably by its end, with a horde of zombies rushing a fence and forcing it to collapse.
In addition to seeing Joel teaching Ellie (Bella Ramsey) how to play guitar -- a touching moment from the game -- we also a glimpse of a few new cast members, notably Kaitlyn Dever's Abby and Jeffrey Wright's Isaac.
Returning cast members include Gabriel Luna (Tommy) and Rutina Wesley (Maria) in addition to newcomers like Isabela Merced as Ellie's new love interest, Dina.
Young Mazino (Jesse), Ariela Barer (Mel), Tati Gabrielle (Nora), Spencer Lord (Owen), and Danny Ramirez (Manny) also join the cast.
"The Last of Us" season 2 will premiere in 2025.