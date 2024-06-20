Theresa Nist's family is getting bigger.
The reality TV star, who appeared on the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" in 2023, shared a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, announcing that her daughter Jen Woolston is expecting a baby, which will make Nist a grandmother of seven.
"I no longer have to contain the supreme joy that I've been feeling ever since she told me about it more than a month ago," Nist wrote in the caption of her post, which featured photos she took of Woolston on the beach. "I was beyond thrilled to say the least. Luckily my daughter captured it on video so you don't have to imagine how it went! To say that I am so incredibly happy about this new life within her is a serious understatement."
She continued, "How lucky am I to have two incredible children who married two other incredible humans who then went on to have six beautiful, amazing boys? And now I am about to have a seventh grandchild? I am filled with so much joy, wonder, love and gratitude for this new life."
"And this baby is so fortunate to be able to call my daughter 'Mom,'" Nist added. "She treats her three boys with kindness, dignity and respect. She really listens to them and she does it all so fairly and they all love her so much!! I am beyond grateful to be able to be called this baby's Nana."
In her post, Nist also shared a video of herself from the moment she found out that her daughter was expecting. The "Golden Bachelor" star appears in the video, reading a letter with some of her grandsons surrounding her and shrieks in excitement when she learns about the news.
Nist appeared on the first season of "The Golden Bachelor," where she competed for Gerry Turner's heart. At the end of the season, Turner proposed to Nist and they were married in a televised wedding earlier this year.
In April, Turner and Nist announced they were dissolving their marriage and filed for divorce.
Since then, Nist has kept fans updated about what she's been up to. Earlier this week, she shared a post with Leslie Fhima, who also appeared on "The Golden Bachelor" with her, and talked about their friendship.
She also continues to stay close with other women with whom she appeared on the show.