"Golden Bachelor" alum Theresa Nist recently made a special trip to see a dear friend from the hit show.
Over the weekend, Nist shared sweet photos on Instagram with Leslie Fhima from her trip in Minnesota.
"Made my way all the way to Minnesota to visit my dear friend, the lovely Leslie!" Nist wrote in the caption of the post, which featured two photos of the "Golden Bachelor" stars smiling and drinking wine.
The duo both appeared on the first season of "The Golden Bachelor," where they competed for Gerry Turner's heart. At the very end of the season, Turner proposed to Nist and said a heartbreaking goodbye to Fhima.
Turner and Nist ended up getting married in a televised wedding earlier this year. In April, they announced that they were dissolving their marriage and filed for divorce.
Despite the history Fhima and Nist shared on "The Golden Bachelor," they still appear to be good friends with each other, as well as the other women with whom they appeared on the show.
Nist also shared several photos on her Instagram story of her and Fhima with cocktails in their hands and another photo with friends in a dance studio, with text onscreen that read, "If you haven't taken a class with Leslie yet, and you can, you really should. She's amazing!"
Fhima commented on Nist's original post, writing, "So happy you're here and so is Minneapolis!!"
Nist replied, "@lesliefhima, so happy to be here love you so much!"