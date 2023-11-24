Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested at around 5:45 a.m. Friday in Beverly Hills for DUI, according to police.

Haddish was arrested after a call for a car stopped and blocking lanes on Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills Police confirmed to ABC News.

Officers arrived and started a DUI investigation and she was arrested, police said.

Honorary pace car driver Tiffany Haddish speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2023, in Avondale, Ariz. Christian Petersen/Getty Images, FILE

Haddish performed at The Laugh Factory’s Thanksgiving dinner for those in need on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. She was also scheduled to perform at The Laugh Factory on Friday and Saturday nights.

TMZ was first to report the arrest.

She has been booked into the holding area of the Beverly Hills Police Department and was expected to be released Friday.

Haddish is best known for her role in the smash-hit "Girls Trip," but has a litany of film roles to her name, including "Night School," "Nobody's Fool" and this year's "Haunted Mansion."

She was also arrested for DUI in Georgia in January 2022. The situation mirrored Friday morning's arrest with Peachtree City police receiving a call in the early morning reporting someone asleep at the wheel on a highway.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.