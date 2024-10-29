Timothée Chalamet transforms into music legend Bob Dylan in a new video for the Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown."
The new behind-the-scenes video from the film, which premieres Dec. 25, was released Tuesday, giving fans another look at Chalamet as the iconic singer-songwriter.
The latest clip is soundtracked to Chalamet's performance of "Subterranean Homesick Blues" and features footage of the actor shooting the movie version of the song's classic video, which originally had Dylan holding cue cards with lyrics from the track.
There's also behind-the-scenes footage from the production, including festival scenes and more.
"Subterranean Homesick Blues" was released in 1965 as a single and was included on Dylan's album "Bringing It All Back Home" that same year.
A clip released earlier this month gave fans another taste of Chalamet's vocal chops, with that video soundtracked to his version of Dylan's "Girl from the North Country," as well as the iconic "Like a Rolling Stone."
Set in New York in the '60s, "A Complete Unknown" follows 19-year-old Dylan and his "meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts -- his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation -- culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965," according to a synopsis.
In addition to Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown" stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax. Elle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo, a character based on Dylan's real-life girlfriend and muse Suze Rotolo.