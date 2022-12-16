Actor Tobey Maguire and his daughter Ruby Sweetheart Maguire hit the red carpet together Thursday night for the "Babylon" premiere in Los Angeles.

Maguire, 47, who stars in the upcoming film, which was written and directed by Damien Chazelle, coordinated with his 16-year-old daughter for the event in a classic suit, while his daughter wore a velvet dress and red coat.

Ruby is Maguire's oldest child. He also has a son, Otis Tobias Maguire, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire attend the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Maguire and Meyer separated in 2016 after nine years of marriage. Meyer filed for divorce from Maguire in 2020.

Maguire, who is known for his role as Spider-Man in the 2002 Sam Raimi-directed film and its sequels, plays James McKay in the upcoming star-studded film alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Li Jun Li and others.

The film follows the rise and fall of multiple characters in early Hollywood.

Earlier this week, it was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture in the musical or comedy category. Pitt, Robbie and Calva also received acting Golden Globe nominations in the musical or comedy category for their performances in the film, and composer Justin Hurwitz was nominated for the film's score.

"Babylon" is also nominated for several Critics Choice Awards including best picture, actress, director, cinematography, production design and more.