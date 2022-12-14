The film nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are in.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned the most nominations on the film side this year, with 14 total nods in categories including best picture, best comedy and best directing.

Following closely behind was Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" with 11 nominations, and Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" and Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin", which each earned nine nominations.

Winners will be announced at the Chelsea Handler-hosted awards ceremony on Jan. 15, 2023, airing live at 7 p.m. ET on The CW.

Jeff Bridges will be honored with the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at the show.

Check out the full list of film nominees below.

Best picture

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"RRR"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"





Best actor

Austin Butler -- "Elvis"

Tom Cruise -- "Top Gun: Maverick"

Colin Farrell -- "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser -- "The Whale"

Paul Mescal -- "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy -- "Living"





Best actress

Cate Blanchett -- "Tár"

Viola Davis -- "The Woman King"

Danielle Deadwyler -- "Till"

Margot Robbie -- "Babylon"

Michelle Williams -- "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"





Best supporting actor

Paul Dano -- "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson -- "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Judd Hirsch -- "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan -- "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Brian Tyree Henry -- "Causeway"





Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Jessie Buckley -- "Women Talking"

Kerry Condon -- "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Janelle Monáe -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"





Best young actor/actress

Frankie Corio -- "Aftersun"

Jalyn Hall -- "Till"

Gabriel LaBelle -- "The Fabelmans"

Bella Ramsey -- "Catherine Called Birdy"

Banks Repeta -- "Armageddon Time"

Sadie Sink -- "The Whale"





Best acting ensemble

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"The Woman King"

"Women Talking"





Best director

James Cameron -- "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Damien Chazelle -- "Babylon"

Todd Field -- "Tár"

Baz Luhrmann -- "Elvis"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Martin McDonagh -- "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Sarah Polley -- "Women Talking"

Gina Prince-Bythewood -- "The Woman King"

S. S. Rajamouli -- "RRR"

Steven Spielberg -- "The Fabelmans"





Best original screenplay

Todd Field -- "Tár"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Martin McDonagh -- "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner -- "The Fabelmans"

Charlotte Wells -- "Aftersun"





Best adapted screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter -- "The Whale"

Kazuo Ishiguro -- "Living"

Rian Johnson -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Rebecca Lenkiewicz -- "She Said"

Sarah Polley -- "Women Talking"





Best cinematography

Russell Carpenter -- "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Roger Deakins -- "Empire of Light"

Florian Hoffmeister -- "Tár"

Janusz Kaminski -- "The Fabelmans"

Claudio Miranda -- "Top Gun: Maverick"

Linus Sandgren -- "Babylon"





Best production design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara -- "The Fabelmans"

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole -- "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn -- "Elvis"

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino -- "Babylon"





Best editing

Tom Cross -- "Babylon"

Eddie Hamilton -- "Top Gun: Maverick"

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron -- "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Paul Rogers -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond -- "Elvis"

Monika Willi -- "Tár"





Best costume design

Ruth E. Carter -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Jenny Eagan -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Shirley Kurata -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Catherine Martin -- "Elvis"

Gersha Phillips -- "The Woman King"

Mary Zophres -- "Babylon"





Best hair and makeup

"Babylon"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Whale"





Best visual effects

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"RRR"

"Top Gun: Maverick"





Best comedy

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Bros"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"





Best animated feature

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

"Wendell & Wild"





Best foreign language film

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Close"

"Decision to Leave"

"RRR"





Best song

"Carolina" -- "Where the Crawdads Sing"

"Ciao Papa" -- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Hold My Hand" -- "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" -- "RRR"

"New Body Rhumba" -- "White Noise"





Best score