Tom Felton had a sweet reunion with two of his “Harry Potter” co-stars.
On Tuesday, Felton, who is known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the iconic film franchise, shared a photo with Matt Lewis and David Holmes at the David Holmes Cricket Cup, a charity cricket match organized each year by Holmes to raise money for the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital.
“Who won 🦁 vs 🐍 by 1 run? Bloody Longbottom 🏏,” Felton wrote in the caption of his post.
A second photo that Felton shared featured Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the films, showing off a trophy after the match.
Holmes, who worked as a stunt double in the films for Danielle Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Felton and more before he was injured and left partially paralyzed after a 2009 accident on the set of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” also took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect about the charity event, which marked the 15th year that he’s organized it.
“It’s a great reminder of how much love and support there is for me,” he said.
Holmes’ story is further told in the 2023 coming-of-age documentary, “The Boy Who Lived.”