Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks recreate an iconic scene from "Forrest Gump" in a new music video out this week.
The father-and-son duo appear together in Something Out West's music video for "You Better Run," which dropped Friday.
Chet Hanks, a member of the the band, which also includes Drew Arthur, plays his father's iconic character, Forrest Gump, in the new music video. It opens with him dressed in Forrest's gray suit and blue gingham shirt, sitting on a park bench. In his lap is a box of chocolates.
Throughout the video, several strangers sit next to Chet Hanks. His dad appears midway through the video and sits down next to his son.
Chet Hanks portrays Forrest throughout the video, which features him running in a red jacket similar to the one from the film, and also as a younger Forrest in a blue shirt and khaki pants walking with a girl resembling the character Jenny (played in the film by Robin Wright).
The band also is seen performing the song on a boat named Jenny.
Chet Hanks' mom Rita Wilson commented on the video -- which the singer shared on his Instagram on Friday -- posting a series of fire emoji.
Chet Hanks teased the project previously on his Instagram page, posting several photos featuring Forrest's iconic Nike sneakers.
See the full music video below.