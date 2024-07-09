Rita Wilson is honoring her husband Tom Hanks to mark the actor's 68th birthday.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Wilson paid a sweet tribute to the "Forrest Gump" actor by sharing a picture of Hanks posing next to a record player and vinyl collection.
"🌸🎂🎊 Happy Birthday to my love! 🎊🎂🌸," she began the caption. "You made the world a better place the day you were born. You bring joy wherever you go."
Wilson continued the note, teasing Hanks about some of his hobbies and passions.
"You are the bringer of laughs, a lover of vehicles, or pretty much anything, shaped like a round bath tub," she wrote. "The bookshelves in our house shout from their bindings your love of history and the unexpectedly romantic Maeve Binchy. You get as much pleasure from recording your radio show @bossradio66 as you do from listening to any kind of surf music on vinyl. @tcm is your go to channel any time of day or night."
Concluding the message, Wilson also praised Hanks for his "patience for our kids harassing you about your ignorance of pop culture is admirable."
"We love you. I love you. So much and every day. 🌸💕🌸," she added.
In April, Wilson and Hanks, who first met on the set of the sitcom "Bosom Buddies," celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.
"1988? April 30th? Big Doings. The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since… Hanx," Hanks captioned a photo of him and Wilson he shared on Instagram at the time.
Meanwhile, in her anniversary post on Instagram, Wilson shared a line of poetry, writing, "Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be."
In the decades since their wedding day, Hanks and Wilson have raised two sons together, Chester "Chet" Marlon Hanks, 33, and Truman Theodore Hanks, 28.
Tom Hanks is also a father of two other children, Colin Hanks, 46, and Elizabeth Hanks, 42, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Samantha Lewes.