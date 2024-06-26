The official trailer for "Here," starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, has arrived.
The trailer, which dropped Wednesday, gives a glimpse of Robert Zemeckis' upcoming film, which spans across different decades and appears to take place in a single location: the living room of a home.
The trailer opens with a clip of a young Tom Hanks introducing Robin Wright's character to his dad.
Another clip shows Hanks and Wright as adults, with Hanks saying, "Time sure does fly."
"It sure does," Wright replies, looking off into the distance.
The trailer then shows how that single location came to be, starting all the way back in the time of dinosaurs, through subsequent centuries and decades, up through when the home was built, along with the many people who inhabited it over the years.
The trailer also features clips of Hanks' and Wright's characters and their family in the living room, scenes of parties, gatherings with loved ones and more. The trailer ends with a final clip showing an older Hanks and Wright in an empty living room.
"This was our home," Hanks says, with Wright by his side. "We lived here."
The trailer comes one day after first look images from the film were released, featuring Hanks and Wright as younger and older versions of themselves at different stages in life.
According to a description of the project, "The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form."
"Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here," the description continues.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zemeckis talked about how traditional makeup effects and digital de-aging effects helped achieve the different versions of Hanks and Wright across different eras of life.
The director has used similar techniques in his past films, including "The Polar Express," "Beowulf" and "A Christmas Carol."
"I've always been, for some reason, labeled as this visual effects guy. But those were always there to serve as the character arc," he said. "There's always been a restlessness in trying. I've always thought that our job as filmmakers is to show the audience things that they don't see in real life."
"It only works because the performances are so good," he added. "Both Tom and Robin understood instantly that, 'Okay, we have to go back and channel what we were like 50 years ago or 40 years ago, and we have to bring that energy, that kind of posture, and even raise our voices higher. That kind of thing."
Also starring in "Here" are Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery. Zemeckis and Eric Roth wrote the screenplay, which is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. Andrew Golov and Thom Zadra will serve as executive producers. In addition to Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue and Bill Block are also named as producers for the film.
"Here" is expected to arrive in theaters Nov. 15, 2024.