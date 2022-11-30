Cary Elwes wished his former "Princess Bride" co-star Mandy Patinkin happy birthday on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Elwes shared a black and white throwback photo of him and Patinkin at "The Princess Bride" premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 1987.

"Happy 70th Birthday, Mandy!" Elwes wrote in the caption. "It seems like just yesterday when we took this photo at the premiere!"

The film, which has captivated audiences since it premiered 35 years ago, stars Elwes and Patinkin, who play Westley and Inigo Montoya, respectively.