The adventures of Peter Parker continue, with the new "Spider-Man" film officially getting a title and release date.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will serve as the title for the forthcoming project slated to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, Sony announced Monday.
The announcement first came by way of CinemaCon, with Holland sending in a video for the big reveal, according to Variety.
"I know we left you with a massive cliff-hanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say," Holland said, according to Variety.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will be Holland's first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
His other solo outings include 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Holland has also played the character in several Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble films, first in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" and later in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."
In October 2024, Holland joined "Good Morning America" to discuss his fourth foray into the MCU.
"All I can tell you is that it's happening," Holland said at the time, when asked about the latest updates on his iconic web-slinging superhero.
"The idea is crazy," he added. "It's a little different to anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."
In addition to the title and release date news for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Sony also announced this week that "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," the latest film in the "Spider-Verse" franchise, will hit theaters on June 4, 2027.